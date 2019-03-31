Davenport Police investigating after bones found in wall of home

The Davenport Police Department is investigating after bones were found in a home near 6th and Perry Saturday.

According to the homeowner, the bones were found in wall during renovation. It is unclear if the bones are human or not, but the homeowners, both who are chiropractors, say the bones did resemble that of human bones. The two said the bones appeared to have been cut with a saw.

The Davenport Police Department said the bones were removed from the home Sunday and were being taken in for testing.

