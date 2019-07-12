Davenport Police investigating following a shooting incident Thursday afternoon

Davenport Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Davenport, Thursday afternoon.

Davenport Police tell TV6 that around 3:16 pm, they responded to the area of 2850 Eastern Avenue, Davenport regarding a shooting victim. According to police, the 26-year-old male arrived at Genesis Hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and leg.

Police located the scene where the crime occurred and conducted an investigation. Police have not said where the scene was and no other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.