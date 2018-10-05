UPDATE: Deondra Thomas sentenced to life following fatal shooting of Jason Roberts

UPDATE 3/4/2019: A jury has found Deondra Thomas guilty of 1st-degree Murder.

Thomas was sentenced to life in prison following the fatal shooting of Jason Roberts on November 1, 2018.

Thomas was also sentenced to an additional five years for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

UPDATE 10/25/2018:Deondra Thomas of Davenport will face arraignment on charges related to the shooting death of Jason Roberts on November 1st.

UPDATE 10/5: Davenport Police announced Friday, October 5, that Deondra Thomas, 37, of Davenport, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jason Roberts.

Thomas is also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon in the case.

Thomas is currently being held in Scott County Jail.

UPDATE: Elder Daniel Teague, the cousin of the victim and founder of a local organization fighting violence in our area, spoke about his family member to TV-6.

He says Jason Roberts was a loyal man. In fact, Roberts was part of the first conversations about solutions to violence, before the organization Boots on the Ground was formed.

Now, Elder Teague says it's time to take action.

"Let's get involved so we don't have to deal with this anymore. Let's get involved, let's get proactive, let's get here. We know there's a problem now, you don't have to come around and keep talking about the problem, we need solutions now."

UPDATE: Police identified Saturday morning's shooting victim as Jason Blair Roberts. The 46-year-old was found shot in the 800 block of West 4th Street at about 2 a.m. Saturday, June 9.

Police said first responders performed life-saving measures on scene and Roberts was rushed to Genesis East where he was pronounced dead.

Roberts' family released a statement via Davenport police:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the senseless murder of our sweet Jason Blair. Jason was a loving son, brother, husband, uncle and friend. Most importantly he was a father to four beautiful young ladies who will miss him dearly.

We ask that the media respect our privacy at this time. Our family and friends need this time to both grieve and celebrate his life. Please remember that Jason was a caring and peaceful man. He would expect us to be compassionate toward one another at this time, despite our pain.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CrimeReports by Motorola."

-Roberts Family

ORIGINAL: Davenport Police are investigating a shooting in the area of West 4th Street.

They were called to the 800 block of West 4th Street at 2:06 a.m. Officers found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Genesis with life threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

No other information is being released. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD or Crime Stoppers.