Stabbing victim found at Davenport Kwik Shop, officers investigating

UPDATE 10:50 p.m.: Neighbors tell TV6 a woman was stabbed by "a partner" near Harrison and Locust Sunday evening.

Davenport police confirmed the stabbing. Neighbors tell TV6 the victim somehow got to the Kwik Shop where police were called.

Kwik Shop closed as a result of the stabbing investigation. The victim's name and the condition have not been released.

ORIGINAL: Davenport Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing near the Kwik Shop near Locust and Harrison.

A police sergeant could not provide us with any more information, including a victim's condition.

A TV6 crew on the scene can see a large police presence. This is a developing story and we will update it as we get more information.