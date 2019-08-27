Davenport Police investigating two brazen burglaries in same building

Davenport Police are investigating two burglaries in a building near Brady St. and Locust St.

They say the break-ins occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, and the thieves were able to make their way inside two businesses by breaking glass windows and doors in the hallway.

Thad Shumaker, owner of Shumaker Guitar Works says his Nest camera alerted him to activity.

When he looked at the feed, he saw two people looking in the windows of his store.

Shumaker says, “I feel… I can’t even say how I feel because violated isn’t even the word for it. I feel taken from.”

The two then walked away for a short time and headed upstairs.

The brazen burglars made their way to the second floor and tried their luck at two businesses by kicking the doors.

At one business, AHA! Holisticals they succeeded in getting inside – staying in there for about a minute before exiting and trying the same at the barber shop across the hall.

The thieves then tried kicking the doors to barber shop, and after a handful of failed attempts, they returned to Shumaker Guitar Works.

The owner watched on his camera as they broke in.

Shumaker says they took all of the cash from his register as well as a donation jar for “Frets4Vets,” a nonprofit helping veterans cope with PTSD and depression through music.

Since he launched his store four months ago, Shumaker says the donations have been accumulating and that the jar was nearly full.

He tells TV6, "Not only are they stealing from me and my family but they also stole from our veterans and the charity that involves those veterans. Words can't explain the emotion I feel because of that."

Shumaker says he has poured his heart and nearly his entire life savings into his shop – a place he considers his second home.

“It was a relief to me that they did only take cash. That they were on a mission for cash. I’ve spent my entire life savings to build this business.”

The cash stolen, however, Shumaker says was his weekend profits as well as day-to-day operating money.

“I’m just a puddle of emotions right now. I’m surprised I didn’t cry honestly.”

Despite everything that occurred, Shumaker says he is glad nobody got hurt and is looking forward to opening his doors on Wednesday.

He remains hopeful through it all, "I still don't know what to think but I'm trying to stay as positive and as happy as I can and look at the plus sides of everything."

The Davenport Police Department says no arrests have been made in the case and no other break-ins were reported in the area at that time.

