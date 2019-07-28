Davenport Police investigating "situation" at Spartans Pub

Davenport Police are investigating “a situation” at Spartans Pub Saturday morning, but they are releasing few details.

According to a police sergeant, they were called to the bar, but would not say why. Witnesses tell TV6 there was some sort of altercation at the Hickory Grove Road bar and at least three people were hurt, but we do not know how.

When asked for more information about the situation, police said they were not sure what information would be released and referred TV6 to Asst. Police Chief Jeffrey Bladel. TV6 will continue to ask questions about this situation and pass along any details we get as they become available.

