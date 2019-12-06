Davenport Police looking for suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a business

Davenport police responded to a call of an armed robbery at a Verizon Wireless Store in the 1800 block of North Division.

Police say two masked subjects entered the business after 7 p.m. Thursday night armed with a handgun and stole several items.

Police say officers were able to find the stolen property and a discarded handgun within a block of the store. As they continued to investigate, officers found two subjects for questioning.

Police say no one was hurt and they say no one has been arrested.