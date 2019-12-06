DAVENPORT, Ia (KWQC)- Davenport police responded to a call of an armed robbery at a Verizon Wireless Store in the 1800 block of North Division.
Police say two masked subjects entered the business after 7 p.m. Thursday night armed with a handgun and stole several items.
Police say officers were able to find the stolen property and a discarded handgun within a block of the store. As they continued to investigate, officers found two subjects for questioning.
Police say no one was hurt and they say no one has been arrested.
Davenport Police looking for suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a business
