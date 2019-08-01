One in hospital, one in custody after assault in Davenport

One person is in the hospital, and another man is in custody and facing charges after an assault in Davenport Wednesday morning.

Davenport police say officers were called to the 2300 block of W. High St. for an assault at around 5 a.m.

They found a victim with several injuries to the head. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but due to the extent of the 's injuries was taken to Iowa City. Police say the victim had been beaten.

Police arrested 40-year-old John Durham in connection with the assault. He's charged with Robbery, Theft, Willful Injury with Serious Injury and Assault while participating in a felony.