Davenport Police make arrest following fatal shooting of Italia Kelly

Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31. Police say 21-year-old Parker Belz, of Davenport, has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail. (KWQC/Scott Co. Inmate Listing)

Police say they responded to the 3100 block of West Kimberly Road on May 31 in reference to a disturbance. Italia Marie Kelly was shot during the incident and died as a result of a single gunshot wound to her torso.

In an arrest affidavit, officials state that Belz "with premeditation" fired a gun at Kelly, hitting her.

The Davenport Police Department, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Scott County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident.

Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.