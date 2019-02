The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shooting near 3rd and Gaines.

Davenport Police tell us the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to Genesis with non life threatening injuries. We're told the victim walked into the hospital on their own.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested or if there are suspects.

