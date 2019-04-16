Davenport Police raid several 'illegal massage parlors' Tuesday

The city of Davenport cracked down on illegal massage parlors across the city Tuesday with officers from the police department and Scott County Sheriff’s Office raiding several of the illegal businesses.

"They jumped out of the vehicle and went into the massage parlor,” Rickesha Wright, who works next to one of the massage parlors that was raided, said.

Only TV6 was there as law enforcement raided that business, Sunset Spa Massage, on East Locust. Wright said she watched as members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Davenport Police raided the business.

"We have seen a lot of traffic come in and out, as far as customers, and we have heard stories about what takes place,” she said.

TV6 is not identifying the officers who are undercover agents, but our reporter saw at least three law enforcement agents coming in and out of Sunset Spa. Sunset was just one of three massage parlors TV6 found with city code violation signs on the door. Spa Magic on Third Street in downtown had another signup, along with a sign saying it is not inhabitable.

TV6 weekend anchor and reporter Chris Carter said he saw a woman trying to lock up. She would not comment on the situation. Across town at Asian Garden Massage on Brady Street, a sign also hung on the door.

The raids come just weeks after the Davenport City Council approved an ordinance requiring all local massage therapists to be licensed by the state of Iowa and for reflexologists to be licensed by the city.

"I know that there are more in the QC, but I hope that this one is done and closed and that we can get another family-friendly business here,” Wright said.

It is unclear how many other massage parlors were raided by police. We have reached out to Davenport Police for comment and have not heard back.

