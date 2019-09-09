Davenport police investigate armed carjacking at Wendy's

Davenport police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened at the Wendy's on W Locust Street.

Davenport Police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened at Wendy's Restuarant on the 1500 blocks of W. Locust Street. (Image Pixabay - downloaded from MGN)

Davenport police tell TV6 the victim had pulled into the west parking lot of the restaurant to talk on his phone. While in the parking lot, an adult black male approached the victim and asked if the victim had any marijuana.

The victim said he did not have any, and the suspect then showed a handgun and ordered the victim to hand over all of his money. The victim gave the suspect all of the money he had on him.

The victim then exited his car and ran away. The suspect then entered the victim's car and drove away.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle. No other details have been released.

