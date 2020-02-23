Davenport Police respond to early Saturday morning incidents

Davenport Police Department confirmed they responded to a shots fired call at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to the incident at Pershing Ave. and E. 12th Street.

Approximately 20 minutes later, police said they were involved in a pursuit in Davenport, which resulted in at least one arrest.

TV6 is working to confirm details on both incidents.

Police could not say if the two are related.

This is a developing story. Stay with TV6 as more information becomes available.