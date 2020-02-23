Davenport Police respond to early Saturday morning incidents

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Department confirmed they responded to a shots fired call at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
Officers responded to the incident at Pershing Ave. and E. 12th Street.
Approximately 20 minutes later, police said they were involved in a pursuit in Davenport, which resulted in at least one arrest.
TV6 is working to confirm details on both incidents.
Police could not say if the two are related.
This is a developing story. Stay with TV6 as more information becomes available.