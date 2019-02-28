Davenport Police respond to armed robbery at massage business

Davenport Police responded to Asian Therapy Massage on the 3,700 block of Bridge Avenue Thursday for an armed robbery.

Police said the call came in just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. A preliminary investigation found that a male subject entered the business posing as a customer. The man then showed a firearm and demanded money.

The subject fled with an unknown amount of cash. He was described as a black male, who appeared to be in his 20’s and was wearing dark clothing.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”