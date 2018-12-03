Davenport Police say man connected with gang arrested for trafficking stolen weapons

A Davenport man is out on bond after police say he was found with a stolen gun. On Wednesday, Nov. 28, police issued a traffic stop in the area of Davenport Ave. and Kirkwood Blvd.

Police say 19-year-old Alejandro Herrera was the front seat passenger and exited the car and began walking away. Police ordered Herrera to walk back to the vehicle, but police say Herrera ran from the area. Herrera was holding his front hoodie pocket with both hands, indicating he may have been holding a heavy object according to police. A police K9 later located Herrera in the 1700 block of Davenport Ave.

Police say the K9 located a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9mm that was reported stolen out of Bettendorf on October 9 in a snow bank near the area. Police say it was found in the last place they physically saw Herrera before he was taken into custody.

Herrera, who is a known Low Rider associate according to police, admitted to being armed with the gun during the encounter and said the gun fell out near the alley where it was found. Police say Herrera told police a family friend gave him the gun for personal protection. Herrera does not have a valid permit to carry weapons.

Herrera was also found with over 2 grams of marijuana according to police.

Herrera is charged with Interference with a Firearm, a felony and Possession of Control Substance, 3rd-Theft and Trafficking Stolen Weapons, all misdemeanors.