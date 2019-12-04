Davenport Police sponsor 2019 Family Resources Christmas Toy Drive

The Davenport Police Association is sponsoring the Family Resources Inc. Christmas Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 14. This will start at 10 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. on Saturday and then again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can visit them by stopping in at NorthPark Mall by Firestone.

The annual event collects toys and raises money for children involved at Family Resources Domestic Violence Shelters, Child Advocate programs (victims of sex assaults and other at-risk programs). It also supports the Family Resources Adopt a Family Program.

This event began in 2002 after the Family Resources Offices were burglarized before Christmas. Multiples toys, as well as money, were stolen.

Additional drop-off sites:

Davenport Police Department - 416 Harrison Street

Chuck's Tap - 1726 West 6th Street

Matt Sturdevant/Larry Thein State Farm - 4425 Welcome Way