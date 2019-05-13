Davenport Police take one person into custody after large disturbance Monday morning

Davenport Police have taken one male black suspect into custody early Monday morning after police say there was a "large disturbance" near Shenanigans.

Police tell TV6, that one person threatened to shoot people at Shenanigans however, no gun was seen.

Police would not confirm if the suspect who was arrested was the same individual making threats.

TV6 has reached out to area officials for information at Scott County Communications. At the time of call, they said they were unable to release information regarding the incident.

