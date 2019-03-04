Davenport Public Works looking for volunteers to improve Duck Creek

The Davenport Public Works Department is looking for volunteers to help with improving Duck Creek by planting bluebells along a section of the Duck Creek Recreational Trail.

According to officials, the project will help to stabilize soils and filter pollutants, not to mention diversify trail views and habitats.

The planting will take place on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The section of trail to be improved by this project is located near the trail spur off of E George Washington, just west of Garfield Park. Additional details are provided with registration.

