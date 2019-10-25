Davenport School Board candidates answer community questions

More than 100 people showed up to watch the Davenport School Board Candidate Forum Monday night at the Achievement Service Center in Davenport.

TV6 is livestreaming Monday's Davenport School Board Candidate Forum. TV6's David Nelson is moderating the event. (KWQC)

When asked about the issues facing the school system right now, most of the candidates said the most important issue is the budget and fiscal responsibility.

Due to the time of the event, some questions were not able to be answered in the time allotted. TV6 has reached out to every candidate and asked those questions posed by community members. Those answers are below.

If you see a candidate missing that is because they did not return the survey to TV6.

You can view Monday night's candidate forum: At this link.

- To view Catarina Bolton's responses: Head to this link.

- To view Daniel Gosa's responses: Head to this link.

- To view Kai Dickmann's responses: Head to this link.

- To view Karen Kline-Jerome's responses: Head to this link.

- To view Kari Dugan's responses: Head to this link.

- To view Kent Paustian's responses: Head to this link.

- To view Lori Frieden Janke's responses: Head to this link.

- To view Mark Holloway's responses: Head to this link.

- To view Michael DeVol's responses: Head to this link.

