Davenport School Board to discuss budget cuts at special meeting Tuesday

The Davenport School Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss a number of cost-cutting proposals.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Achievement Service Center, 1702 N. Main St. An open forum will be held prior to the board discussion to allow the public to comment.

In January, the School Budget Review Committee approved a motion to relieve more than $9 million overspent by the district.

However, they are still on the hook for the more than $2.7 million that was intentionally overspent in 2016.

Cost-cutting proposals the board will consider are:

• Relocation of the Create Arts Academy

• Closure of Keystone Academy and replacing it with a school-within- a-school model and virtual academy

• Modified block schedule at the high schools

• Take 9th-graders out of Mid-City in 2021

• Redesign the central off and administrative team

• Amend board policy on minimum class size

• Restructure service delivery with teacher-librarians

• Health insurance committee to investigate plan adjustment opportunities

• "Right-size" staff through attrition and retirement

Other options the board can consider include closing two elementary schools, closing a middle school, closing a high school, reducing extracurricular activities, switching to a traditional schedule, and increasing bussing range.

No action will be taken at Tuesday's meeting. When asked when the board could vote on the proposals, district spokesman Mike Vondran said “next step items” will be determined at Tuesday’s meeting.

The school funding fight started in 2015 after then-superintendent Art Tate unsuccessfully lobbied for change. Tate said he would use reserve money to make up for the district's funding inequality. Davenport said it did not receive the same amount of money per student as some other schools.

Current Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski said Jan. 29 the legislation still hasn't been passed for equal funding among Iowa school districts.

