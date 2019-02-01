Davenport School District announces three finalists for superintendent

The Davenport Community School District has announced the three finalists for its superintendent position.

Dr. Eric D. Knost currently serves as Superintendent of the Rockwood School district in St. Louis, Mo. and has held this position since July 2014. He received his bachelor's degree in instrumental music and education from Webster University in Webster Groves, Mo., his master's degree in education administration from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. and his doctorate degree in education administration from St. Louis University.

Dr. Robery Kobylski currently serves as Superintendent at Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wis. and Fox Point Bayside School District in Fox Point, Wis. He has been in these positions since July 2013 and July 2016, respectively. He has a bachelor's degree in economics, a master's degree in curriculum and a doctorate degree in curriculum and instruction, all from Loyola University in Chicago, Ill.

Finally, William R. Scneden currently serves as Associate Superintendent for the Davenport Community School District and has held this position since 2012. He has a bachelor's degree in elementary education and special education, a master's degree in educational administration and a superintendent certification in administration, all from the University of Northern Iowa in Ames.

The district's board of directors says the three candidates will each spend a day visiting the district and meeting parents, students, staff, city leaders and other members of the community. The visits will happen February 5-7.