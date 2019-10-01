Davenport School District honored for environmental efforts

The Davenport Community School District is being recognized for its efforts toward sustainability and the environment.

The district was presented with the 2019 Green Ribbon School Sustainability Award on Sept. 25, during a ceremony at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C.

DCSD Board of Education President Ralph Johanson and Energy Management Specialist Debbie Mahr accepted the honor on behalf of the district.

The award is based on the district's commitment to reduce environmental impact and costs, including facilities, grounds, energy, waste, water and transportation operations.

The district was also recognized for its efforts to improve the health and wellness of students and staff, including environmental health, nutrition and fitness.

In addition, the district was recognized for its sustainability education,

The Iowa Department of Education nominated the district. Only 14 school districts nationwide received the honor.

