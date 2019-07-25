Davenport School District plans to sell former Lincoln School building to local non-profit

The Davenport school board plans to sell the former Lincoln School building.

The $30,000 offer was made by the local non-profit group, Together Making a Better Community. According to school board member, Dr. Allison Beck, the non-profit wants to use the building to develop a youth center and offer parenting classes.

By state law, the funds can be used for building improvements through the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy Fund, but they cannot be used for the school district's general fund expenses.

The school board did not accept a $290,000 offer from local developer Dan Dolan to buy the former Lincoln school. TV6 did reach out to Dolan for a comment.

Beck says with the closing of both the Lincoln and J.B. Young schools in the neighborhood, she made what she thinks is the "best decision for the community with the information I was given."

