Davenport School District welcomes its new superintendent

Davenport School District has its new leader. Dr. Robert Kobylski is the new superintendent and will start immediately.

Previously the superintendent at Nicolet High and Fox Point-Bayside School Districts in Wisconsin.

“The board is very excited to have Dr. Kobylski join the Davenport Community School District," said board member Julie DeSalvo. "We are looking forward to a new beginning and are excited for the many good things ahead for the students, staff and community. We are confident in the new leadership that Dr. Kobylski will bring to the Davenport Community School District.”

With private sector experience in the securities industry and an Ed.D from Loyola University in Curriculum and Instruction, Dr. Kobylski possesses a rigorous business and education background. He is an educational leader who believes all students can achieve at high levels and strives to provide students with multivariate learning opportunities, excellent teachers, and well-managed, cutting-edge facilities and services.

“Over the past few months, I had the pleasure to interact with extremely welcoming Davenport Community School District students, staff, parents, and community members. My spouse, Paula and I are excited to join such a vibrant community, and I am personally humbled by this amazing opportunity to join the Davenport team as their next superintendent,” stated Dr. Kobylski.