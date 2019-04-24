Davenport Schools cut 22 more jobs following state mandate to cut millions from budget

The Davenport Community School District has cut 22.88 more positions, according to district spokesperson Dawn Saul.

The nearly two-dozen positions will come from several departments, including community relations, human resources, special education, and administration, among others. Saul said the cuts are “about positions, not people” as some of the eliminated positions could change as resignations and retirements are announced; however, employees currently filling the affected positions have been notified of the cuts.

The cuts, effective June 30, are the result of the district overspending its budget authority for the last three years. The Iowa School Budget Review Committee approved the district’s plan to cut $13 million over two years. The 22.88 additional positions total $1,772,162 in savings, according to documents provided by the district..

Saul said some of the affected employees will be reassigned to different positions, and in some cases with a cut in pay. The cuts were approved at the April 8th board meeting.

Previously announced cuts called for 83 certified staff, including teachers, to be eliminated.

