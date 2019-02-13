Davenport Schools names new superintendent

The Davenport Community School Board has named Dr. Robert Kobylski as the district’s next superintendent.

Kobylski is now superintendent at Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin and superintendent at Fox Point Bayside School District in Fox Point, Wisconsin.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Economics, a Master’s degree in Curriculum, and his doctorate degree in Curriculum and Instruction, all from Loyola University in Chicago.

Kobylski’s contract as Davenport superintendent begins June 1.