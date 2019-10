The Skybridge in downtown Davenport will go purple in recognition of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The Skybridge will go purple starting Monday, Oct. 14 and go until October 20.

The city council proclaimed Tuesday, Oct. 15 at National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day in Davenport.

Alderman Maria Dickmann presented the proclamation to Jessie and Wayne Kelley.