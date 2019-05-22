Davenport Steak 'n Shake closes temporarily citing new franchisee opportunity

The West Kimberly Steak 'n Shake location has closed, at least temporarily according to a note on the restaurant's door.

"We have decided to close this Steak 'n Shak location, which is being designated for a franchise partner," the note said.

Steak ‘n Shake announced last year that it would franchise 400 company-operated restaurants. For a $10,000, selected franchisees are granted the rights necessary to operate a franchised Steak ‘n Shake restaurant business.

"We will be renovating by installing new equipment to improve our speed and customer service," the note read.

News of the temporary closure comes just two days after KWQC first reported that a judge ordered the restaurant to pay its managers $6 million in unpaid overtime and an additional $1.7 million in attorney’s fees. The managers claimed they were improperly classified as exempt and then required them to work more than 40 hours per week and perform non-managerial tasks.

The location says it will re-open, but encourages customers to visit other locations for the time being.

TV6 has reached out to the corporate office and have not heard back.