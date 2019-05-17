Davenport Student Built Home hits the market

Walking into this student-built house, it’s the finishes that stand out the most.

“It makes me so happy. I didn't think it would come this far but it looks pretty cool,” says high school senior Deandre Blackcloud.

The grass surrounding the home was just laid down on Thursday, and the house is almost "move-in ready." Students are still applying finishing touches and its set to be complete on May 31st. This is one of two homes that are almost done and being built by students. North Scott seniors are also putting the finishing details on their student-built home.

Some Davenport seniors said they joined the Student Built House program for the challenge.

“I thought it would be pretty cool to build a house my senior year and make new friends,” says senior Colton Hart.

The house on Eagle Crest Avenue is four bedrooms and has two full baths. There is a basement that is partially finished and holds one of the bedrooms.

Colton says the hardest part of building this Davenport home was the framing. But he also says it was his favorite part.

“You build and put up the walls and the ceiling tresses,” says Hart.

Blackcloud wants to be an electrician or plumber. He says he joined this program hoping to gain some practical skills.

“Meeting those actual people, in those careers, going hands-on with them, teaching me every step because almost everything in the house we did,” says Blackcloud.

Together ten students built this house

“We had one girl, the last two years there wasn't a girl in the program but this year we had one,” says Blackcloud.

The Davenport Student Built Home is on the market for $270,000

"It's crazy and makes me feel good that we were able to put something like this together,” says senior Coty Briggs.

Blackcloud says he feels that same sense of pride every time he drives past the house he helped build.

The money made from the sale of the house will go back in the Student Built Home program. Program leaders say the program itself also includes two scholarships available to students.