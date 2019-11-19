Davenport West graduate featured on Forbes for success as welder

A Davenport West High School graduate is being featured on Forbes for her success in a male-dominated industry.

Davenport Community Schools shared the article "Weld Like A Girl: A Millennial Woman's Success In A Man's World" on Facebook Tuesday. It highlights 2012 graduate Megan Fee and her success as a welder.

"A new generation of women welders is rocking a male-dominated industry and we are proud our very own Davenport West High School student, Megan Fee, is part of the movement!" the post stated.

Fee first discovered her talent for welding at West, according to the Forbes article. She was able to receive her welding certificate from the high school, which she says gave her a competitive advantage in her career.

According to a profile on Fee on the district's website, after graduating, she was hired at John Deere Davenport Works, where she continues to work as a welder.