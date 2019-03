The cities of Davenport and Bettendorf announced the installation of a fiber optic network.

In a Facebook post, officials with the city of Davenport said MetroNet has begun some work to install the network but the actual installation will not begin until April 1.

They hope to start offering some services to certain Davenport neighborhoods in August with the entire installation to be done in 2021.

The fiber network will be installed to utility poles with limited underground work.