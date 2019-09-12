Davenport and Bettendorf fire departments to partner up when responding to fires

The Davenport and Bettendorf fire departments will be teaming up to respond to fires.

In a Facebook post on the Bettendorf Fire Department's page they made the announcement.

"Beginning in October, Davenport Fire Department and Bettendorf Fire will begin to respond together on structure fires in eastern Davenport and western Bettendorf," the post read. "To prepare for this, crews are training together to become more familiar with procedures and equipment."

Fire officials say the training will occur on a regular basis in the future.