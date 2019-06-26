Davenport and Canadian Pacific at a crossroad

The City of Davenport and Canadian Pacific are struggling to meet an agreement on downtown Davenport's riverfront. It started when Canadian Pacific raised the tracks downtown by three feet.

Railroad tracks in downtown Davenport flooded

Now, the railroad wants to eliminate at least one crossing, giving drivers and pedestrians access to the river front.

Gaines Street is one of the intersections in question.

The railroad wanted to get rid of the crossing at Gaines Street leading to Modern Woodman Park.

The city doesn't like the idea, so they are proposing turning it into a pedestrian only crosswalk. But Canadian Pacific still wants to do away with at least one crossing.

"Depending on the intersection it could be big" said Kyle Gripp, Davenport's Alderman At Large. "There's a lot of conversation that needs to be had. It depends how firmly Canadian Pacific stands on the commitment to take away an intersection and where task force stands on making Gaines a pedestrian only crossing."

The Davenport Riverfront Commission is the group tasked with what the future of the river front will look like. They don't want to lose any intersections despite a request from the railroad.

One on the chopping block is Gaines Street, possibly creating a problem for thousands of people, "they showed us a 30% (projection) that would show a real issue with access to Modern Woodman Park and we've sent a counter proposal so we're waiting to hear back."

Canadian Pacific says the request to reduce crossings comes from a 1991 agreement with the federal government to not add any additional crossings. Gripp explains Canadian Pacific likely, "won't add intersections because they're inherently dangerous so they're trying to reduce the number of intersections they have as a goal."

The crossing controversy started when the railroad raised the tracks three feet during the Flood of '19. Canadian Pacific said they had to to keep operating; creating a big change for the area.

Gripp says the view is and will be, "certainly different. If you've been down there and looked at tracks it's 2-3 feet from downtown. The view has changed access has changed but we want to restore the riverfront to have the access before tracks were raised."

With the tracks staying raised, the city and the railroad now must work together to find a new path forward for the area.

And discussion of the future is just starting: "There's a lot of conversation that needs to be had."

The city is trying to find a way to close a crossing in another part of town in exchange for keeping all of the downtown crossings open.

Canadian pacific has not responded to the city's counter offer.

Under Iowa law, the railroad has 30 days to restore crossing access after raising the tracks, but flooding has pushed that back.

The city of Davenport has requested a waiver to give both parties more time to work together.