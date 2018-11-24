Davenport and Moline prepare for predicted snowstorm

Davenport has declared an emergency ahead of the predicted snow storm.

Public Works Director for the City of Davenport Nicole Gleason says the snow emergency will begin from "6 am Sunday morning to 6 am Monday morning."

"As of six am tomorrow anyone who lives or parks on a posted snow route should have their car off the snow route or it will be subject to a ticket," Gleason told TV-6 News.

Both Davenport and Moline are gearing up for the predicted snowstorm with plows.

"We use the same trucks for our leaf collection that we do the snow removal. And so we had to switch it over. But plans are already in place once we address this snow even we'll go back to leaf collection," says Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri.

Public Works in Davenport says they will begin monitoring the roads tonight.

"A supervisor will come in sometime in the middle of the night tonight and just start monitoring several monitors around town and he watches and as soon as he sees that snow or rain turn to ice or if we get a call from the police department we will call the crews in right away," says Gleason. And 33 people will be out plowing at a time in 12 hour shifts

Davenport says the city has all crews on call. And that 30 pieces of large equipment and 66 people are ready to help keep the streets clear.

Neither Davenport nor Moline will be prepping the streets ahead of the snowfall.

"Usually we like to prep the streets with a product called GeoMelt," says Acri. "It's a beet juice-based material that helps to keep ice from forming on the streets. So it's kind of a preemptive thing that we do. But unfortunately, we can't do it for this event, because it's going to rain at the beginning of the event and that would rinse that material away. So we'll just have the snow plows out starting tomorrow morning," Acri added.

Davenport says their crews are going to try to get to the roads as fast as fast as they can. But since the snow is expected to fall for such a long period they urge caution to anyone planning to drive on Saturday or Sunday.