Davenport bride-to-be celebrated with drive-by bridal shower

A Davenport couple is among many who have had to postpone their wedding plans due to COVID-19. The bride-to-be was still able to celebrate her bridal shower, but in an unconventional way. TV6 spoke with her tonight after her social distancing bridal shower.

“He’s like my best friend. So I’m pretty excited to marry him,” Megan Schoephorster said about her fiance and high school sweetheart Michael Smith. The couple got engaged in July 2018 in Chicago. Her friends, driving from Davenport to surprise her.

"I was really confused,” she said. “We were walking around to all these different places because I guess he was trying to find the perfect spot to ask me and then we got to the beach and I just thought we were walking along the beach, but no, my friend whipped out her big, expensive camera on. He asked me to marry him," Schoephorster said.

Their wedding was originally scheduled for June 6th, but the new restrictions and closures threw a wrench in their wedding plans.

"We're both taking college classes so that's why a June date is so important to us because we're not in school at that time during the summer," she said.

Although the wedding is postponed, those close to the couple decided to make the most of the cards they've been dealt with. Saturday they held a social distancing celebration. A drive-by bridal shower.

"Basically everyone who is invited to the regular bridal shower, which was supposed to be today, came to this one and drove by with their gift and we gave them like little goodie bags to take with," she said.

Despite the change in plans, the bride-to-be says she had a great time.

"People were driving by honking at us, blowing kisses and it was a lot of fun. It actually was. It was a good day," she said.

Schoephorster says she's grateful for everyone who made it happen.

The couple says they can't get any of their deposits back, however, their venue is being very flexible with the changes. They've been working out some scheduling conflicts but they are planning to get married and have a new wedding date for later this year.

The bride-to-be says she has been able to find comfort in this entire situation thanks to her fiance - who has been by her side.