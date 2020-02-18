Davenport business owner sentenced to prison in tax evasion case

A Davenport business owner has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for failing to file tax returns for several years.

Jonathan Folker, 39, will serve three years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

He also was ordered during a sentencing hearing Thursday to pay $256,783, with interest, in restitution.

Folker, who owned Nerdwerx in downtown Davenport, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of tax evasion and making and subscribing a false tax return in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

He admitted he failed to file income tax returns for several years and had a total tax liability of $256,783. Folker also admitted he made and subscribed a false Form 1040 for the tax year 2012.