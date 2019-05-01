Davenport business owners near 2nd and Pershing says they expected some water to trickle in, but not this much

Business owners by 2nd and Pershing say they expected some water to trickle in, but not to find the river at their front door. But Tuesday afternoon, Public Works in Davenport says the Hesco barrier on River drive gave way to the pressure.

Being evacuated by boat from her business was not something Regina expected when she came into work today.

"Water was starting to leak through but we weren't too worried about it," says Regina Haddock, Owner of Dress for Success Quad Cities.

Many businesses were taking precautions earlier today, "my car was parked behind that and it would be completely underwater now if I had not moved it," says Haddock. Regina Haddock says she and coworkers discussed what they would do if the Hesco barrier gave in, but they didn't think it would actually happen.

And then... "the water just started like a river and it just came up so fast, there was no time to get out," says Haddock. "(We) waited for the rescue folks to come in the boat because it would have been up to my waist to try to get out of there," she added.

Nicole Perez and Rebecca Nicke are co-owners of Abernathy's.

They were in their workplace when the water came rushing through. "One of our consigners Gretchen was in the back and she said she heard running water and she came running and she looked at it and said it's coming, and I looked at it and I said everybody out, so we all ran," says Perez. "It was fast, three to four feet in ten minutes, less than that," say both Perez and Nicke. They say as soon as the water rushed in they jumped in their cars to try to beat the water. "as far, as far, we got in our cars and got up the hill, it was kind of a cluster but we did it," they say laughing in disbelief of what just occurred. The city says there are no reported injuries. And the co-owners of Abernathy says they're fortunate that everyone in their business got out safely. Business owners on 2nd and Pershing who spoke to KWQC say they don't think insurance will cover the damages. And some do not have flood insurance. But all are trying to remain positive.

