Davenport business provides hand sanitizer to local first responders

City of Davenport officials are thanking a long-time business in the city after a need for hand sanitizer was met.

Officials say the Davenport business "shows its innovation and ability to solve a COVID-19 problem for the Davenport Fire Department and the Davenport Police Department." This was after first responders needed hand sanitizer. Officials say that's when Industrial Technology Corporation came through for them.

"Industrial Technology Corporation is a 10-employee chemical formulation company that is best known for its car and truck soaps," city officials said in the post. "The fire department, a long-time customer, learned the company had made a “hand cleaner” that used isopropyl alcohol and met CDC and WHO guidelines for another customer.

“Then I had three firefighters standing in my front office,” company president Mark Johnson said."

Officials said they were able to make product for the Davenport fire and police departments, along with making some for the Bettendorf Fire Department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.