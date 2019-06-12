Davenport businesses gearing up to sell fireworks

As the Fourth of July approaches, businesses in Davenport are gearing up to sell consumer fireworks, but the city is warning residents about strict rules in place surrounding their use.

Two years ago, a statewide ban was lifted in Iowa, which prohibited the use and sale of consumer fireworks.

Though it is now legal for businesses that receive permits to sell fireworks, and for adults to purchase and use them, cities are able to set their own ordinances; they cannot, however, ban them entirely.

The Davenport Fire Department is working with the State Fire Marshal, who issues permits to those authorized to sell fireworks.

The fire department will be inspecting temporary tents this week, and those businesses issued permits will be allowed to sell fireworks as early as June 13.

According to the Davenport Fire Marshal, 'fixed' structures, by state law, are allowed to begin the "sale and discharge" of fireworks on June 1.

Currently the only permanent structure, occupied by Jake's Fireworks in Davenport, is on Brady St & E 35th St.

Jordan Sheese, a worker at Jake's Fireworks says, "They check the entire location to make sure everything is up to their code because they are the ones who set the precedent for what's safe, what's not, how high we can stack stuff, how close to certain outlets it can be and just everything from the sprinkler system to what product is where."

All businesses permitted to sell fireworks must stop sales by the cutoff date on July 8.

In Davenport, fireworks usage by adults is limited to a few days a year.

Those dates are as follows:

- July 3 from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.

- July 4 from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.

- December 31 from 10 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

If anyone in Davenport uses consumer fireworks at any time other than the designated dates and times set by the city's ordinance, they will be subject to hefty fines, including:

- $250 for a first offense, plus court costs (approximately $400)

- $400 for a second offense, plus court costs

- $625 for third and subsequent offenses, plus court costs

The fire marshal in Davenport says fines will be issued for people who violate the city's ordinance.

They also encourage everyone to practice good firework safety. That information can be found at the link below.

Davenport fireworks info, here