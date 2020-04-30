Davenport businesses reflect on the anniversary of the levee breach

April 30, 2020 marks one year after the Davenport levee breach. Most businesses are flood-recovered and ready for customers, in whatever ways customers are able to shop with the COVID restrictions.

April 30, 2020 marks one year after the Davenport levee breach. Most businesses are flood-recovered and ready for customers, in whatever ways customers are able to shop with the COVID restrictions.

Rick Harris owns Bootleg Hill Honey Meads in Downtown Davenport. He opened the business late 2018 and got hit with the flood, as his store is on 2nd Street. "The whole flood process was hell. We took 6 weeks to get cleaned up. When we reopened, it was pretty desolate."

Harris says they had about four feet of water in their store. What we're going through with COVID-19 feels similar to the Flood of '19 to Harris, "it's just like the flood but in a different way. No water which is nice because we don't have to take a boat, get waders, and it's physically less. But it's really challenging because people aren't getting out and we can't open like we should."

80 Davenport businesses were affected by the flood. "If you told me a year ago that wed go through a natural disaster that was actually worse than the flood, I don't know that I'd believe you. In many ways, COVID is far more damaging and long-lasting. It's a strange thing to deal with 2 years in a row," says Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership Kyle Carter.

While some businesses like Bootleg Hill stayed in their same location, others like Abernathy's moved a few streets down. Nicole Perez who is a co-owner of Abernathy's says they've had their store for six years. "Those first five years felt like a major development, one thing popping up after another. It was so cool to see. But after the flood, it put a little dark cloud over Davenport which is really unfortunate to see because we just loved our neighbors," she says.

Those situations though left businesses room to grow. "Despite everything that happened, I do think that the community rallied in a way that was inspiring," shared Carter.

It took Abernathy's owners about a month to find a new spot. Now that they've been there almost one year, Perez says they're much happier. "I think we always wanted to be where we are now and to finally be at that point is' mindblowing. I feel we're much more successful, accessible. And I think we're much happier here."

Local businesses ask that you shop local, with many finding new options like online stores, delivery, and pick-up.

Bootleg Hill Honey Meads is now offering delivery within Scott County and has a new deal where if you buy two bottles of mead, you get one bear of honey. You can shop online here.

Abernathy's has appointments available for you to go inside the store, otherwise, they ask that you shop online here.