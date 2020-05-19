Davenport cancels Party in the Park for 2020; plans to resume in 2021

Party in the Park has been cancelled for the city of Davenport.

City officials made the announcement on Monday.

"After careful consideration of the health and safety of residents and City staff, along with uncertainty regarding future distancing guidelines, the City of Davenport Government has cancelled the 2020 Party in the Park events, officials said.

City officials say they plan to host an event to celebrate the "amazing parks when the time is right." They then ask that the community enjoys the summer while staying safe.

"City staff looks forward to this terrific initiative returning in 2021," officials said.

Party in the Park started last year after city officials wanted to find a way to unite neighborhoods with fun activities and getting to know city officials.