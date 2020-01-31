Davenport casino ready for fans to bet on Super Bowl

Iowans are now placing legal bets on this weekend's Super Bowl.

Joe Fritz has already placed his bet on who he wants to win the big game.

“Rooting for the Chiefs,” he said.

This is his first time participating in sports betting since it became legal in Iowa.

“I think it will make the game more interesting on Sunday. Being able to pick and choose some of the bets you want to make and then watching for that stuff to happen,” he said.

Staff at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport are already seeing a crowd.

“This is exciting, I mean, this is like one of the biggest one for the year. We are very excited about it,” Mo Hyder, General Manager, Rhythm City Casino Resort.

The Draft Day Sports Lounge was specifically created for this event. Business has also continued to succeed since betting became legal.

“It has done amazing in terms of performance. It has been a long time coming to the state. The economic benefits that it has performed in terms of taxes have been incredible,” Hyder said.

So whoever you are rooting for.

“Can't personally give any advice but may the best team win,” Hyder said.

You can now do it legally.

“I’m just glad it's legalized now. People can do this kind of thing with their friends and family,” Fritz said.

Iowa is one of the 14 states that allow sports betting. A law has been passed in Illinois but rules are being worked out.

If you are betting in-person, you can bet all the way up to when the game starts. If you are betting online, you can bet continuously during the game. The casino will hold a viewing party this Sunday. $25 can get you food and drinks.