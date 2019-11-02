Davenport cemetery gives tour of its history, restorations

A cemetery in Davenport led locals on a walking tour through the site to teach them about its history.

The Davenport City Cemetery Partnership said they want to make sure the cemetery gets the maintenance and care that it needs.

“Sometimes cemeteries don’t get quite as much attention,” said Natalie Woodhurst, one of the partnership’s members. “Especially when a lot of the folks here are from way back -- the 1800s. So they may not have family or anyone to remember them and do any of the upkeep.”

Woodhurst said Davenport Parks and Recreation helped the cemetery with some restorations this year.

Some of the restorations included repairs to its cottage, new planters, restoration to its entrance columns and a plaque of all the veterans who are buried there.

“We have one from at least 1812,” said Woodhurst. “He fought in the war of 1812 so we are going way way back. I think the cemetery started around 1843. A lot of these people have been here for a very long time.”

Woodhurst said the cemetery has many people buried there who helped build the city of Davenport, including the first mayor Rodolphus Bennet, carpenters and contractors.

“We want to make sure to keep the history alive,” said Woodhurst. “A lot of these people are very important, notable figures in Davenport and Scott County and just in the world in general. We want to make sure that these people stay remembered and nobody is forgotten.”