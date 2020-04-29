Davenport changes current detour status on East 53rd Street project

City officials in Davenport have announced they're changing the current detour status regarding construction on the city's East 53rd Street project.

"After monitoring construction conditions and travel on #Davenport's E 53rd St project over the last few weeks, the City is changing the current detour status beginning Monday, May 4th, for safety concerns," officials said in a Facebook post.

Officials said the changes will detour all eastbound traffic off of East 53rd Street near Brady Street. One lane of westbound travel through the construction zone will remain.

"While some will experience a little more inconvenience, everyone will experience safer travel conditions and fewer delays," officials said.

City officials ask that those near the area be patient as crews work to continue to improve the roadway.