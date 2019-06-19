City of Davenport changing how it handles animal control

The City of Davenport is about to change how it handles animal control.

The city administrator tells TV6 they're moving animal control away from the Scott County Humane Society to a hybrid model of city employees and a contract with a different shelter.

Animal control will be done by newly-hired Davenport city workers. Sheltering and care will be done by King's Harvest Animal Shelter.

The Scott County Humane Society says the decision was made after about a year of trying to work with the city to reach an agreement that was financially sustainable for their private non-profit organization.

The change will go into effect July 1.