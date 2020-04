A Davenport church is handing out free lunch to the community starting next Sunday.

Central Church of Christ on 4900 Northwest Blvd. will host “grab and go lunch” as a part of their 2020 vision to support the community during this trying time in dealing with COVID-19.

Anyone in the community can come to grab a lunch to go from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This is a drive-thru give away. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. This will happen every Sunday starting May 3rd.