Davenport city leaders discuss what's next for downtown bar after latest incident

City leaders and business owners in downtown Davenport met Wednesday to discuss what's next for Shenanigans.

The meeting comes after a fight broke out over the weekend and a bullet hit a business across the street.

Safety remains the number one concern for city leaders and now they plan to, once again, fight to rescind Shenanigan’s liquor license.

“We're looking at a multi-prong approach. We'll go back to [Alcoholic Beverage Division]. We'll look at our city ordinance and what we can do. We'll look at every code enforcement tool that we have and that process is already starting,” Ward 3 Alderwoman Marion Meginnis said.

“I shouldn't have to worry about getting hit in the head with a stray bullet when I’m coming home at night, if my friends are stopping by, or anytime,” a downtown resident said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

This isn’t the first time Davenport city leaders have attempted to revoke Shenanigan’s liquor license.

“The city has in the last five years requested the ABD to pull that license three times and each time we've been turned down,” Meginnis said.

Leaders are also concerned about what the economic impact to other businesses could be and people who live downtown.

“We have 1,500 people living downtown. So now it's a neighborhood. It's a residential neighborhood as well as a business location,” Meginnis said.

A group from the city is planning a trip to meet with the Alcoholic Beverage Division in Des Moines.

In a statement, Tyler Ackerson of Public Affairs at the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division said:

” We are actively investigating the events of the past weekend in downtown Davenport. We encourage anyone with information that may aid our investigation to please contact us using the complaint form on our website or by phone at (515) 281-7400. Protecting the health, safety, and welfare of Iowans is our number one priority.

The City of Davenport has the legal authority to deny, suspend, or revoke a liquor license. But for the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to permanently deny a business’s liquor license state law requires a high threshold. In the past four years, three separate administrative law judges found that there was not sufficient evidence presented against Shenanigan’s to meet that legal threshold. The specific facts from this latest incident and the law will determine whether Shenanigan’s liquor license warrants renewal or denial.”

