Davenport city officials give flooding update; River Drive fully reopens Friday

Davenport city officials say River Drive will finally fully reopen around 2 p.m. Friday.

City officials gave another update on flood recovery efforts Thursday. They say the recovery process is complex and will take time, but they are making headway.

River Drive was first closed on March 15 because of the Flood of '19. It has been 98 days since the road was fully open.

City officials also say the recent Presidential Disaster Declaration has been extended to cover damages through June 15.

The city also filed a Request for Public Assistance with FEMA on Tuesday. City officials will be meeting with FEMA representatives in the coming weeks to discuss potential projects. The city will then have 60 days to formalize projects agreed upon before proceeding with long-term solutions. During this period, officials say temporary recovery measures will take place.

The city also plans to apply for several disaster-related grants to work on certain roads. The focus is roads that are subject to washout at the earlier flood stages, below 18 feet.

Officials stress that they are still assessing damage, meaning it's still too early to know exactly how much damage they're dealing with. It may take a few months for temporary repairs in some locations, and one or more years for long-term fixes.

Some projects the city is looking at:

- Turf restoration in the city's riverfront parks.

- Credit Island Causeway. Additional assessment and planning are needed, after the initial survey.

- Much of S. Concord between River Drive and Utah, which still has water of the road

- Many underground utilities still require cleaning and inspection. In some areas, river levels will need to drop further for this to happen.

City officials say the Mayor's Flood Task Force will be meeting soon to review and discuss flood plan policies and procedures going forward.