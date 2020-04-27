Davenport city officials give update on Elm Street and 13th Street bridges

Davenport city officials are giving an update on the closed railroad bridges/overpasses at Elm Street and East 13th Street.

Following the transfer of ownership last fall to the city, officials say the staff has been hard at work on designing and looking for funds to replace the bridges.

"Design of the Elm St Bridge should be complete this year," city officials said. "And the City is hopeful demolition and construction will be finished in 2021."

Officials say the east 13th Street Bridge, which they say has significantly "lower traffic volumes", is on hold. This is pending funding sources on the replacement.